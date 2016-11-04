Alexandria Industries honored as Premier Supply Partner

"It is an honor to receive the premier supplier designation from a terrific partner and company," said Tom Schabel, CEO, Alexandria Industries. "We value our relationship with Pella and greatly appreciate the opportunity to work together for the last 10 years."

Pella Corporation representatives conducted an in-depth onsite audit of Alexandria Industries' processes and services, evaluating its overall risk management, order fulfillment, innovation and quality. Designated as a Premier Supply Partner, the company demonstrated exceptional performance and consistently met or exceeded its goals. The audit results surpassed Pella's baseline scores as Alexandria Industries achieved a 96 percent for its overall business philosophy.