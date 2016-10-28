Carlos Creek Winery honored with BIAD award

Carlos Creek Winery was honored at the 2016 Business and Industrial Appreciation Day luncheon. A full room of guests enjoyed a film detailing the winery's history and current offerings. There were also congratulations offered by Mayor Sara Carlson, Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chairperson Jim Stratton, Representatives Paul Anderson and Mary Franson, and Senators Bill Ingebrigtsen and Torrey Westrom. Owners Tami and Kim Bredeson, as well as Michelle and Tyler Bredeson, accepted the BIAD award.