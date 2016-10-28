ATCC awarded Excellence in Education Award

Each program must submit two student design projects, which are scored using the association's Kitchen and Bathroom Planning Guidelines and Graphics and Presentation Standards. The award winning schools all earned an average combined score of 90 or more on their submitted designs.

NKBA Accreditation is available to two- and four-year colleges, universities, and technical institutes throughout the United States and Canada that offer kitchen and bath degrees or certificate programs that meet the NKBA's standards.