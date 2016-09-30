JLG Architects named a top U.S. architecture firm

JLG Architects, which has an office in Alexandria, was named No. 56 of the top 100 architecture firms in the U.S. by Building Design+Construction magazine, which ranks architecture and architecture/engineering firms in its annual "Giants 300" report. This is JLG's third year on the list; the firm was No. 87 in 2015 and No. 158 in 2016.

JLG was also honored this month with five firm awards from the Zweig Group, a national architecture, engineering and environmental consulting organization. At the Zweig Group's annual conference in Phoenix, Arizona, JLG was the recipient of a Hot Firm Award, a Best Firm to Work For Award and two Marketing Excellence Awards.

Additionally, JLG received a Trifecta Award as a result of receiving awards in all three honor categories in the same year. This is JLG's fifth year on the Zweig Hot Firm list and fourth year on the Best Firm to Work For list.