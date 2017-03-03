"Learning the most current, up-to-date methodologies and techniques when dealing with an emergency situation has given me and our Emergency Management Team at Douglas County Hospital the tools to appropriately and effectively respond to critical situations," DeLong said. "This training has also given me the opportunity to consider and plan for the various potential emergency situations that could arise in our community knowing our diverse industry, demographics and proximity to a major interstate."

The CDP develops and delivers advanced training for emergency response providers, emergency managers and other government officials from state, local and tribal governments. The CDP offers more than 40 training courses focusing on incident management, mass casualty response and emergency response to a catastrophic natural disaster or terrorist act.

Training at the CDP campus is federally funded at no cost to state, local and tribal emergency response professionals or their agency.