Ollie's Service named Dealer of the Year

Ollie's Service is a third-generation business and has been operating for more than 40 years. It has been active in the snowmobile industry by promoting and sponsoring clubs and Winter Spectacular plus advertising on several local club trail maps. The staff members are also snowmobilers and can explain the importance of organized snowmobiling.

Ollie's Service has been a long standing member of MnUSA and honored with many Ski-Doo awards. Both Earl and Sonya have also been snowmobile safety instructors. They know the importance of supporting the sport, clubs and associations that work to keep 22,000 miles of trails on the ground.

