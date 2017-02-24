Ollie's Service named Dealer of the Year
Ollie's Service of Alexandria was named Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association's (MnUSA) 2016 Dealer of the Year on Feb. 11 at the annual Winter Rendezvous at Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids. Accepting the award were owners Earl and Sonya Anderson.
Ollie's Service is a third-generation business and has been operating for more than 40 years. It has been active in the snowmobile industry by promoting and sponsoring clubs and Winter Spectacular plus advertising on several local club trail maps. The staff members are also snowmobilers and can explain the importance of organized snowmobiling.
Ollie's Service has been a long standing member of MnUSA and honored with many Ski-Doo awards. Both Earl and Sonya have also been snowmobile safety instructors. They know the importance of supporting the sport, clubs and associations that work to keep 22,000 miles of trails on the ground.
For more information, visit www.mnsnowmobiler.org.