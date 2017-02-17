Premiere Video closes its doors

"Apparently, they said we weren't doing enough business to renew our license," said Murray.

Premiere Video has been on North Nokomis and in the same building complex as iBeach Tan and Nails, Nokomis Coin Laundry and Caribou Coffee for about 10 years.

Previously, it was on Broadway where Juettner Motors is currently, across from 3M.

Murray said he believes that digital distribution with Amazon, GooglePlay and the Apple iTunes store, along with Hollywood not producing as much, as well as being located on the north side of town, just wasn't a good combination for the video rental store.

"It didn't fare well for us at all," said Murray.

The last day of regular business was Feb. 11. However, Murray said the story will be open Friday, Feb. 17, from noon to 7 p.m. for its liquidation sale.

"The store will be missed," he said. "Especially by me and the other employees."