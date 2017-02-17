Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Premiere Video closes its doors

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 1:23 p.m.
    Premiere Video on North Nokomis has closed its doors. It will be open on Friday, Feb. 17 from noon to 7 p.m. for its liquidation sale. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

    At the beginning of the month, David Murray was told he could let the public know about the closing of Premiere Video.

    Murray, the store's manager, said the decision to close Premiere was handed down from the United Entertainment Corporation. United Entertainment, he said, owned the video rental store, which has been in Alexandria for more than 20 years.

    "Apparently, they said we weren't doing enough business to renew our license," said Murray.

    Premiere Video has been on North Nokomis and in the same building complex as iBeach Tan and Nails, Nokomis Coin Laundry and Caribou Coffee for about 10 years.

    Previously, it was on Broadway where Juettner Motors is currently, across from 3M.

    Murray said he believes that digital distribution with Amazon, GooglePlay and the Apple iTunes store, along with Hollywood not producing as much, as well as being located on the north side of town, just wasn't a good combination for the video rental store.

    "It didn't fare well for us at all," said Murray.

    The last day of regular business was Feb. 11. However, Murray said the story will be open Friday, Feb. 17, from noon to 7 p.m. for its liquidation sale.

    "The store will be missed," he said. "Especially by me and the other employees."

    Explore related topics:Businesspremiere videovideo rentalUnited Entertainment CorporationBusinessbusiness closing
    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff is a reporter for the Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area for about 18 years. Celeste worked as a reporter for the newspaper from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is looking forward once again to sharing the stories of the people of Alexandria and surrounding areas. A self-labeled fitness freak, Celeste also works part-time as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer and enjoys running and participating in races.  

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
    Advertisement
    randomness