Hallmark closing; deals in works to fill mall space

Scot Snitker, national property manager with Lexington Realty International in Alexandria that manages Viking Plaza and seven other Upper Midwest malls, said a local business is interested in filling all of the 4,156 square feet being vacated by Hallmark.

He said there also have been talks with salon and cellular stores that could split the space.

The Hallmark store will close by the end of February.

Snitker said mall management has been anticipating the closure for several months with reports that Hallmark stores nationwide have been struggling.

"The greeting card business has changed so much," Snitker said.

Snitker said the mall had a good holiday shopping season, ranking in the top 10 in sales per square foot for enclosed malls in the Upper Midwest.

The mall is in its third year of being 100 percent occupied and Snitker expects that to continue.

"That is not common either," Snitker said.