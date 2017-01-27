Art With a Purpose to open second location

On Feb. 15, the store will be opening a second location in Viking Plaza in Alexandria, in the space where Anna Li's was located.

The idea came about after Art With a Purpose owners Chris and Sheila Metzinger spent some time selling the store merchandise at the mall over the holiday season.

"We were there over Christmas season and they had a space opening, so they asked us if we wanted to do it," Sheila said.

The mall store will carry Minnetonka moccasins for children, Young Living oils and some new age merchandise, such as stones.

Additionally, both Art With a Purpose locations will be taking over some inventory from Audrey's Boutique on Broadway, which recently announced it would be closing its store and continuing online sales only.

The mall location will also offer coffee. Though only black coffee will be available initially, there are plans to expand.

"By summer we'll have a portable espresso machine out there and be doing lattes," Sheila said.

The mall location will not be required to follow mall hours, and will be setting its own hours closer to its opening.

"Once we set them (the hours), it's going to be a consistent schedule, not off and on," Chris said. "Then people know what to expect, and that's always a good thing."