Osakis distillery plans cocktail room

Owner Adrian Panther requested and received preliminary approval from the Osakis City Council at its Jan. 3 meeting for the new cocktail room. The council will ask City Clerk Angela Jacobson, who has been out on leave, to write the ordinance that would allow the cocktail room.

Panther said the option will not only increase revenue for the distillery but also entice more visitors to stop in Osakis. "It's another avenue for us to expand and grow, and encourage tourism," he said.

The council asked if the cocktail room would pull customers away from the city's on-sale liquor store. Panther said it would not because the distillery's prices would be much higher. He added that the cocktail room would help the city by making Osakis more of a tourist destination.

When Panther Distillery opened in 2011, it was the only one in the state. Today, there are 14 distilleries and many of them have cocktail rooms, Panther said. "Some people don't always want to drink their whiskey straight," he said.

Panther gave the council a brief update on the distillery. He said its products can be found in more than 1,000 liquor stores, several bars and even at the Minnesota Twins stadium.

The business is seasonal, Panther said, and the stream of customers coming in slows — but doesn't stop — during the winter. "We had a good December," he told the council.

When asked about his clientele, Panther said they are all ages, from their late 20s to 60 and older.

"We have noticed a lot more women coming in," he said. "I think they're getting more sophisticated in what they drink."