Viking Savings Bank to rebrand with move to new location

The new location at 4277 Dakota Street will open to the public Jan. 17.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be opening at our new location. We'd grown out of our current space," said Shari Laven, Viking Bank's president. "Our goal is to make banking with us a lot more versatile and user friendly. The new building will let us provide so much more for our customers."

The bank's new building is a two-story, nearly 20,000 square-foot building. On the second level will be a large community room with a connected outdoor space. The community room will be available to Viking Bank customers and nonprofit organizations. The building also features all-glass partitions in order to create a more open environment.

As part of its re-branding process, Viking Bank hired an independent research firm to conduct a study to find out what changes respondents were looking for from the bank. The study found that consumers would like a mobile banking app and a concierge-type service, and both will be implemented during the re-branding process.

"We don't want anyone to feel like they're wasting time while they're at our bank," Laven said. "We're excited to offer a concierge service that enables us to engage immediately with our customers and help provide them with a better overall experience at Viking Bank."

Viking Bank will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the bank's business banking customers will take place Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. An open house for the public will be held Feb. 15 at 4 p.m.