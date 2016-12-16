Slumberland provides area families with beds
This holiday season, Slumberland Furniture is working to provide families in need with new beds through its annual Making Homes for the Holidays program. Throughout the month of December, Slumberland Furniture as a whole will donate approximately 2,000 mattress and box spring sets to nonprofit partners throughout the communities it serves. Slumberland Furniture in Alexandria is proud to be part of this program.
From Dec. 13-17, 10 mattress sets will be donated with the help of Caring and Sharing. In addition, the Alexandria Walmart is providing sheet sets for all mattresses that are donated locally.
"For far too many families, a warm bed has become a luxury. With Making Homes for the Holidays, Slumberland is working to ensure that everyone in our communities gets a healthy night's sleep," said Cory Johnson, Alexandria Slumberland manager.
The Making Homes for the Holidays program began in 1993. Since then, Slumberland has donated more than 28,000 new mattresses and box springs to deserving families.