Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Sixth Avenue Wine & Ale to close at year's end

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 9:36 a.m.
    Sixth Avenue Wine and Ale’s last day of business will be New Year’s Eve. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

    Sixth Avenue Wine and Ale plans to go out with a bang.

    The restaurant, which has been open for 10 years, recently disclosed its plans to discontinue business. The last day of operation will be New Year's Eve.

    According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the reason for closing has to do with "dynamics of the family business undergoing a major unexpected change."

    "DiAnn, Barry, Sue and the entire staff at SAWA wish to extend our deep appreciation to all our loyal customers. It has been an absolute pleasure serving you and providing a venue with incredible live music for the past 10 years," the post reads.

    A Christmas dinner will still be held on Monday, Dec. 19, and customers are invited to make reservations now.

    All gift certificates for the restaurant must be redeemed by Saturday, Dec. 31. The restaurant will continue to sell gift cards with the understanding of the expiration date.

    The restaurant's regular hours, Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 11:30 p.m., will continue through the end of the year.

    Explore related topics:BusinessSixth avenue wine & aleClosing
    Beth Leipholtz

    Beth is a reporter at the Echo Press. She graduated from the College of Saint Benedict in May 2015 with a degree in Communication and Hispanic Studies. Journalism has always been her passion, but she also enjoys blogging and graphic design. In her spare time, she's most likely at home with her boyfriend and three dogs.

    eleipholtz@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1233
    Advertisement
    randomness