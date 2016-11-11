Sixth Avenue Wine & Ale to close at year's end

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the reason for closing has to do with "dynamics of the family business undergoing a major unexpected change."

"DiAnn, Barry, Sue and the entire staff at SAWA wish to extend our deep appreciation to all our loyal customers. It has been an absolute pleasure serving you and providing a venue with incredible live music for the past 10 years," the post reads.

A Christmas dinner will still be held on Monday, Dec. 19, and customers are invited to make reservations now.

All gift certificates for the restaurant must be redeemed by Saturday, Dec. 31. The restaurant will continue to sell gift cards with the understanding of the expiration date.

The restaurant's regular hours, Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 11:30 p.m., will continue through the end of the year.