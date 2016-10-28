Bremer Bank accepting video contest entries

"Lights, Camera, Save! is an opportunity for teens to harness their creativity, learn about using money wisely and communicate those lessons with their peers," said Kimi Martin, Bremer's chief marketing and communications officer. "We understand the importance of financial education and are thrilled to participate in a contest that helps build a generation of smart money managers."

To participate, eligible students ages 13-18 need to create a 90-second video on saving money or using it wisely and submit a link to the video, along with a completed entry form, to Bremer by Dec. 1.

All videos received by this deadline and meeting the contest criteria will be reviewed by a panel of Bremer judges, who will consider each video's quality, creativity and message to determine the winner.

The student director of the winning video will receive a $500 prize from Bremer. That video will then be submitted to the American Bankers Association for its national contest, where it will compete for a prize of up to $5,000 for the student, plus a scholarship for a teacher at the student's school so they can attend the 2017 Jump$tart National Educator Conference.

To learn more about Lights, Camera, Save! and read the official contest rules, visit Bremer.com and search "video."