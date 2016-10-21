LAPW announces 2016 Employers of the Year

Ecumen Bethany Community of Alexandria was named the Large Employer of the Year (25 or more employees), and Creations, an Event Studio of Alexandria was named the Small Employer of the Year (fewer than 25 employees).

The annual awards are given to recognize employers who make opportunities available to women employees.

The selections are made based on the following criteria:

How well the company ...

• Promotes the advancement of women.

• Promotes educational opportunities.

• Utilizes creative company initiatives that empower women.

• Provides upward mobility and training.

• Recruits, retains and develops women leaders.

• Supports parental leave and child care.

• Demonstrates philanthropic support of the community.

The award program is part of Professional Women's Week in Alexandria, Oct. 23-29.

The Employers of the Year will be honored, along with the 2016 Professional Woman of the Year, during a local LAPW luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria. The doors open at 11 a.m. with the program beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling Jennifer Wegner at 320-762-6019.

Watch for a special Echo Press Extra on Friday, Oct. 26, detailing this year's Employers of the Year and Professional Woman of the Year.