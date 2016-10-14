Alexandria among cheapest cities for car insurance

The study looked at how inclement weather, especially the snowy, icy kind, affected insurance in states. As it turns out, weather didn't have as great an influence as where drivers live, or how long they commute.

Overall, the study found the cost of car insurance in Minnesota for a single 30-year-old male with a spotless driving history to be $1,489 per year. The data comes from sampling hundreds of quotes from 109 Minnesota cities for the benchmark 30-year-old man.

Alexandria ranks as the fifth cheapest city behind Mankato, Austin, Albert Lea and Rochester, while the most expensive cities are Two Harbors, Minneapolis, Ely, Anoka and St. Paul.

Alexandria residents pay an average of $1,356 per year on car insurance, 9 percent lower than the state average.