FAST adds large robotic welder to Glenwood facility

CLOOS makes identical welds on each piece of equipment, which increases service life and confirms consistent quality. The robotic welder also can be programmed to do 3D spatial checks prior to placing every weld. The checks act as a second set of eyes, allowing the team to see that welds are correctly positioned on the seams every time.

FAST's team of nearly 100 welders participated in classroom training on the robotic welder, where they learned basic concepts and operational safety measures as well as practiced service protocols. After completing the classroom training, welders transitioned to on-the-job training to refine their programing skills.

"This machine is a major step in the plan to continually introduce advanced technology throughout FAST's manufacturing facilities," Eric Kolstoe, FAST vice president of manufacturing, said. "It's been a great addition to our gamut of high-tech manufacturing equipment, which increases capacities while continuing to ensure the level of quality synonymous with the FAST name."

Since FAST added its first robotic welder in 2003, the company has introduced larger units and more pieces of high-tech manufacturing equipment to enhance productivity and quality. The CLOOS welder joins a manufacturing fleet that includes plasma laser cutters, large-scale press brakes, automated powder-coat painting lines and more.