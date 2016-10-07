Alexandria credit unions team up to volunteer

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union and Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union of Alexandria will work together on Monday, Oct. 10, to volunteer in the community as part of Plus It Forward Day and the Minnesota Credit Union Network's Day of Kindness.

They will team up to work with Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County and the Lakes Area Humane Society. Over the course of the day, seven employees will make an impact on at least 100 community members.

In the morning, credit union employees will build headers and door frames for a future home build in Alexandria. Throughout the afternoon, the teams will work with the humane society to help with animal care, cleaning and building maintenance projects.

Affinity Plus founded Plus It Forward Day in 2013 as a day to scatter kindness in communities across Minnesota. Since then, 25 credit unions, including Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union of Alexandria, have joined the movement.