Chamber Ambassadors visit three businesses

The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors visited three businesses around the lakes area on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The Ambassadors' first visit was with Tilly T's Roadside Bar and Grill in Parkers Prairie. Trista Tillberg purchased the business in July 2016 and is focused on creating a fun and friendly atmosphere for families and people of all ages.

The second stop was Country Consignments in Eagle Bend, a consignment shop with clothing, furniture, decorations and a variety of handcrafted items.

Lastly, the Ambassadors stopped at Northland Woolens in Nelson, which makes unique socks and "sweater mittens" from recycled sweaters.

The Chamber Ambassadors Committee serves as an active communication link to cultivate and promote positive relationships between the Chamber and the business community for both members and non-members.