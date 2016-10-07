TWF Industries Inc. is named a Top Shop

TWF Industries Inc. in Alexandria was named one of the best finishing shops in the U.S., according to an industry benchmarking survey conducted by "Products Finishing" magazine, a trade publication.

The survey analyzed companies in several different areas, including Current Finishing Technology, Finishing Practices and Performances, Business Strategies and Performances, and Training and Human Resources.

Only the top 50 shops were given the honor of being a "Products Finishing" magazine Top Shop based on a scoring matrix of those four criteria.

"Our employees and management team have worked very hard to be the best in the industry, and to provide our customers with quality on-time service," TWF owner Tom Furrer said.

TWF Industries offers industrial finishing services such as liquid painting and powder coating.