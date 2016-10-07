A grand opening for Grand Arbor

Alexandria Mayor Sara Carlson addresses the crowd at the grand opening of Phase II of Grand Arbor on Wednesday, Oct. 5. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

During the grand opening celebration, tours were offered. Community members were able to see a one bedroom apartment, as well as the improved Wellness Center. (Beth Leipholtz | Echo Press)

Grand Arbor by Knute Nelson now boasts 89 additional senior apartments and 16 assisted living apartments, as Phase II of the facility is officially completed and open.

In addition to the new housing, the Wellness Center also underwent improvements, including locker room renovations, an expanded cardio and strength room and four additional therapy treatment rooms.

A grand opening ceremony was held Wednesday, Oct. 5, to celebrate, and included tours of the new area.

"It is a remarkable day today and we are extremely honored to be here at this point," said Alexandria Mayor Sara Carlson as she addressed the crowd. "Five years ago this month, we did the groundbreaking on Phase I. Here we are, same month, five years later, and that's a pretty great feat."

Carlson stressed that the new part of the facility was a community effort. About 50 local companies contributed to the construction of Phase II.

"All the attention to detail, all the way along the line, this is a class act in this community for a need that is really huge, and we are so fortunate to have this Knute Nelson Grand Arbor team and these people," Carlson said.

Phase I of Grand Arbor consisted of 137 apartments, as well as a restaurant, chapels, a theater and other amenities.

"With Grand Arbor's expansion, we've been able to expand access to senior housing and wellness choices for the community," Mark Anderson, president and CEO for Knute Nelson said in a news release. "We want to make that possible for our residents and families and will continue to provide a continuum of services so they are empowered to live comfortably and exceptionally well."

Individuals interested in the Lakes South senior apartments or Prairie South assisted living may contact Grand Arbor at (320) 763-1600.