A select group of local pre-kindergarten early education programs recently earned Parent Aware Ratings from Parent Aware for School Readiness. The ratings show area parents that the providers are using kindergarten readiness best practices to help local children.

"These folks really deserve a lot of credit for doing the right thing for Minnesota's youngest children," said Ericca Maas, executive director of Parent Aware. "It's one thing to make claims about quality, but these providers are proving that they are actually using best practices."

The local providers being honored include Lynn Barten, Janell Gronholz and Sandy Koetter, all of Alexandria, and Lynette Euerle of Osakis.

These providers all volunteered to adopt kindergarten-readiness best practices and verify that fact by obtaining a Parent Aware Rating. The best practices measured by the ratings include use of proven, evidence-based curriculum; teacher training; teaching materials; and teaching methods.

Parent Aware notes that up to 90 percent of brain development occurs before age 5, making the first five years of life an important time to have children in stimulating learning environments. Minnesota isn't doing well on this front. Every year, thousands of children arrive in kindergarten unprepared, and too many of them never catch up in later grades.

The honorees were given a number of tools to promote their rating, such as yard signs, banners, window stickers and a customized web video.

In addition to the promotion materials, providers may also serve children receiving millions of dollars worth of state-government-funded Early Learning Scholarships, which can only be used with Parent Aware-rated programs.