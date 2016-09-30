Impact Alexandria features motivational speaker Mel Robbins

Mel Robbins, a nationally known expert on leadership and defeating doubt, award-winning CNN commentator and bestselling author, will speak at Impact Alexandria this year. The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Lake Geneva Christian Center in Alexandria.

Robbins will bring "The 5-Second Rule: Achieve Breakthrough Performance in Your Career and Life," her message about leadership, courage and human potential, to this year's Impact Alexandria.

In her presentation, Robbins applies cutting-edge research on the brain to help you avoid sabotaging your dreams and teaches you how to practice the higher brain function that enables breakthrough performance.

Impact Alexandria was created in 2003 by Tastefully Simple in partnership with other local business sponsors. The event is designed to bring top motivational speakers to share their insights with the Alexandria community and beyond.

Tickets for Impact Alexandria are available at Elden's Fresh Foods for $65 for adults, $10 for youth 18 or younger.

For more information or to sponsor the event, find Impact Alexandria on Facebook, visit impactalexandria.com or call 1-888-759-2908.