Employers of the Year nominations sought

Lakes Area Professional Women (LAPW) is currently seeking nominations to honor two local employers who support and promote fairness and leadership opportunities for women in the workplace.

Each year, LAPW selects two Employers of the Year, businesses that promote fairness in the workplace and offer leadership opportunities to female employees. Employers are honored in two categories — large employer, those with more than 25 employees, and small employer, those with 25 or fewer employees. Employers of the Year can be for-profit businesses, nonprofit organizations or government entities.

These employers support and promote fairness in the workplace; demonstrate sensitivity to the needs of female employees; provide upward mobility and training; recruit, retain and develop leadership; develop guidelines for parental leave and child care; and demonstrate philanthropic support of the Alexandria area community.

Employers of the Year will be recognized by LAPW and receive a plaque at the annual Lakes Area Professional Women's Recognition Dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Broadway Ballroom, Alexandria. The doors open at 11 a.m., with the program beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The mission of Lakes Area Professional Women is to connect women personally, professionally, and philanthropically.

To nominate an employer, contact Jennifer Wegner, Employer of the Year chair, for a nomination form at (320) 762-6019 or jwegner@dchospital.com. The nomination deadline is Friday, Sept. 30.