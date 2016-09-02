Lake Darling Resort to replace Viking Trail Resort

An old postcard shows what the resort looked like when it was the Hultman's Viking Trail Resort. (Contributed)

This is an overview of what the property at the new Lake Darling Resort will look like. (Contributed)

Each duplex unit at Viking Trail Resort on Lake Darling will have four bedrooms, a screened porch and a deck. (Contributed)

The Viking Trail Resort on the shores of Lake Darling will soon get a facelift and a new name.

The 14 cabins that are currently on the property will be torn down, and 11 new duplexes with a total of 22 units will take their place. It will now be known as Lake Darling Resort.

Ted Justice and his son, David, who have been managing the resort, recently purchased the property, which was owned by the Hultman family. The Hultmans purchased it in 1959 when it was known as Preston's Resort, according to Ted.

In July, Ted, David and another partner, Thomas Steffens, received approval from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners to tear down the existing buildings and rebuild the duplexes, with each unit consisting of four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, kitchen and living areas, screened porch and a deck.

The private boat launch that is on the property will remain. There will be an additional 24 boat slips along with a pool, fitness center and storage units.

Demolition of the existing cabins will begin later this fall, as well as the construction of the first units.

The plan, according to Ted and David, is to build a couple duplexes per year with hopes of being done in three to five years. The first one will be done by next summer and available for rent. During the transition, there will be a mix of old cabins and new duplexes on the property available for rental.

Ted and his son are both looking forward to "revitalizing and refurbishing" the property and turning it into "one of the nicest pieces of properties on Lake Darling."

The father-son duo said Lake Darling Resort will operate much like Lost Lake Lodge in the Brainerd lakes area, where the duplexes are sold individually and then can be rented out. Ted said each unit will be fully furnished, right down to the silverware. There will be cleaning crews, and yard maintenance will be taken care of.

In addition, there will be a common beach area, a park and picnic area.