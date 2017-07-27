The Minnesota Department of Human Services Monday revoked the license of Stacy Ann Ganz of Little Falls, who operated a home day care at 214 Lindbergh Drive S. Morrison County Social Services began investigating Ganz following an April 24 report from a community member, who found the 2-year-old on the road. Ganz's license was temporarily suspended the next day, and following a full investigation was further revoked Monday.

Additional concerns were uncovered as part of that investigation, DHS reported. Ganz allegedly appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance during her April 24 interview with Morrison County, and failed to cooperate with a chemical use assessment despite testing positive for controlled substances through a hair follicle test. Ganz also apparently contacted the parents of a child in her care requesting narcotic pain medication, and was reportedly sometimes asleep when parents arrived to pick up their children from Ganz's home.

In the letter explaining the license revocation, DHS described the situation involving the 2-year-old child that led the community member to call 911. After locating the child in the street, the community member approached the day care and knocked on the door. Another child answered the door and stated Ganz was locked in her bedroom. The community member observed children in the home without an adult present and called police.

DHS reported Ganz later told Morrison County she was using the restroom when the community member came to the door. It was learned the incident represented the third time the child had left the day care without supervision.

Ganz may appeal the license revocation and may request a contested court hearing within 10 days of receiving the notice, DHS reported. Ganz did not appeal her immediate temporary suspension, and later did not request reconsideration when Morrison County determined she was responsible for maltreatment of children through neglect. The maltreatment determination is now considered conclusive as a result, DHS reported, and would not be reconsidered as part of a contested hearing.

According to DHS licensing records, Ganz had no previous negative actions on her day care record. Until revocation, the home day care was licensed to a capacity of 12 children, with no more than 10 children under school age. Of those 10 children, a combined total of no more than two children were permitted to be infants or toddlers, and no more than one of those could be an infant.